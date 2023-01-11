Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in Montana

A popular discount retail store chain is expected to open another new location in Montana soon. Read on to learn more.

According to information on the website of the major discount retail chain HomeGoods, the company is planning to open another new Montana store location in Billings very soon.

While we don't know an exact date yet for the grand opening, we do know that it will be located at 2618 King Avenue in Billings near PetSmart and The Home Depot.

Once it opens, the new HomeGoods store in Billings will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm, according to information on the store's website.

The new HomeGoods store will offer customers a unique shopping experience that provides an ever-changing selection of products from furniture to home decor and more. Unlike typical retail stores, HomeGoods gives shoppers the chance to find items at discounted prices, making it easy to find something special without breaking the bank.

A new HomeGoods store in the Billings community could bring a lot of positives to the area. For example, it would offer shoppers access to quality products at discounted prices, creating a more affordable shopping experience for everyone while improving the local economy.

We'll report back once we learn more about the specific date for the grand opening of this new store.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. gives