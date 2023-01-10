$1.8 million lottery ticket sold in Minnesota still has not been claimed

Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket from a Minnesota gas station could be holding a winning ticket worth over $1.8 million, according to the Minnesota Lottery. Read on to learn where and when the unclaimed winning ticket was sold.

Photo by Mehaniq/Canva Pro license

According to the Minnesota Lottery, if you purchased a Gopher 5 ticket for the December 16, 2022, drawing from the Speedway located at 27 W. Birch Street in St. Joseph, you should double-check your numbers because you could have a winning ticket worth $1,821,926 in your possession.

You can easily check your tickets using the number checker tool on the Minnesota Lottery's website.

If you happen to be the lucky person with the winning Gopher 5 ticket, you should make an appointment at the Minnesota Lottery Headquarters by calling (888) 568-8379, to start the process of claiming your prize.

The Minnesota Lottery Headquarters is located at 2645 Long Lake Road in Roseville. Appointments at the Lottery Headquarters are recommended for anyone who wins a Minnesota Lottery prize greater than $50,000.

Prizes between $600 and $50,000 can be claimed at any of the five Minnesota Lottery offices, which are located in Marshall, Owatonna, Detriot Lakes, Virginia, and Roseville.

If you win a Minnesota lottery prize of less than $599, you can collect your prize from any Minnesota Lottery retail location.

Good luck, everyone!

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.