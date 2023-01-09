Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next week

A highly-rated restaurant in Illinois is hosting its grand opening event next week with special prizes, live music, and great food. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Jacob Mund/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, located at 641 E. Boughton Road in Bolingbrook, will be hosting a grand opening event for its new restaurant, which recently opened.

The grand opening event is scheduled to start at 12 pm, according to the restaurant's event posting on Facebook.

So far, the restaurant has accumulated 52 customer reviews on Google with an impressive 4.5 rating out of five stars since opening in November. For example, here's what one local patron named Pete had to say about the new Krafted Burger Bar + Tap in a recent Google review:

The staff is welcoming and attentive, and highly knowledgeable on the large beer selection. I've been a frequent patron of Krafted since their opening and have tried the starters, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and pizzas. The Chef has selected some bold ingredient combinations which may not suit everyone's palette but there is something for everyone on the menu. There is also a kids menu which is kid friendly. I have 3 very picky eaters and they were satisfied.

So if you happen to be in the Bolingbrook area, consider stopping into the new Krafted Burger Bar + Tap location on E. Boughton Road the next time you're in the mood to dine out.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.