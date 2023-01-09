Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas

A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Natali Hordiiuk on Unsplash

On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.

The new Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom is located at 3959 N. Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville near the Keypoint Church and Malco Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX.

Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom serves a wide selection of wood-fired pizzas, cheese bread, salads, sandwiches, and desserts. Their unique "Taproom Wall" also lets guests choose from a rotating selection of craft and domestic beer, wine, and cocktails.

You can see their full menu here.

So far, feedback from customers has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local patron named Brian had to say about the new Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom in a recent Google review:

Upbeat, friendly staff who were very helpful in explaining the menu. We tried the Chicken Bacon Ranch sandwich which was light & fresh with a nice crunch on the bread. We also ordered the Alfredo-licious pizza which had ample toppings & well toasted crust. The apple pie was a sweet treat at the end of our meal. Will definitely be returning!

So if you happen to be in the Fayetteville area, consider stopping in the new Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom on N. Steele Boulevard the next time you're in the mood for a delicious meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.