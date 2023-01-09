Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by nrd on Unsplash

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.

The new Aldi store will be located at 14885 OH-58 in Oberlin near Advance Auto Parts and the Oberlin Animal Hospital. This Aldi location will be open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

According to Aldi's website, the first 100 customers to enter the new store in Oberlin on its grand opening day (January 19) will receive one of Aldi's famous "Golden Tickets." These are gift cards worth varying amounts up to $100 that customers can use to shop in the store.

The store will also be giving away free shopping totes on grand opening day and hosting a raffle for a $500 Aldi gift card. Shoppers can enter the gift card raffle between January 19 - 22. It is not necessary to purchase anything to enter the drawing at the Oberlin store location.

So if you happen to be in the Oberlin area, consider stopping into the new Aldi grocery store location on OH-58 the next time you want to find great deals on groceries and other household essentials.