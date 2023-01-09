Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois

A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.

The new Raising Cane's restaurant is located at 2 Michigan Avenue in Chicago near the Chiya Chai Cafe and Bank of America.

During the grand opening event, the restaurant will be hosting a drawing where 20 people will win free meals from the Raising Cane's chain for a year. Customers can enter the drawing between 8:30 am and 9 am on grand opening day. According to local reports, the drawing will be held at 9 am, and you must be in attendance to win.

Raising Cane's has grown in popularity in recent years due to their mouth-watering Chicken Finger Meals that are served with Crinkle Cut Fries, Coleslaw, Texas Toast, Cane's Sauce, and a Fountain Drink of your choice. You can view their full menu here.

If you need food for an event or party, Raising Cane's offers Tailgate platters that contain up to 100 chicken tenders. Catering and regular orders for pickup can be placed on Raising Cane's website.

So if you happen to live or work in the Chicago area, consider stopping into the new Raising Cane's location on S. Michigan Avenue the next time you're in the mood for a delicious chicken meal.