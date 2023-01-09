Major retail store opens new location in New Hampshire

A major retail store chain recently opened a new location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more.

Photo by JPSchrage/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

This weekend the LEGO Store held a grand opening event for its first New Hampshire store location in Nashua.

The new LEGO Store is located inside the Pheasant Lane Mall at 310 Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua.

According to local reports, the grand opening event featured a LEGO master builder who built an 8-foot-tall Baby Yoda model based on the "Grogu" character from "The Mandalorian," which is a spin-off of the major fan-favorite motion picture, Star Wars.

The new LEGO Store in Nashua features a pick & build wall, demonstration table, and more. The store also accepts returns from purchases made from LEGO.com.

So far, feedback from local customers regarding the new Lego Store in Nashua has been primarily positive. For example, here's what one local shopper named Jeremy had to say about the new store in a recent Google review:

Very helpful staff with many lego sets available.

Another shopper named Champ had this to say about the new Lego Store in another recent review:

Beautiful well laid out store with friendly staff.

So if you happen to be in the Nashua area and enjoy assembling Lego sets or giving them as gifts, consider stopping into the new Lego Store inside the Pheasant Lane Mall and see what piques your imagination