Popular discount retail chain opening new location in Virginia

A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Virginia this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Slobo/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the major discount retail chain Homegoods will be opening its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to the company's website.

The new Homegoods store will be located at 3385 Candlers Mountain Road in Lynchburg near Dick's Sporting Goods and T.J. Maxx. This new location will be open daily from 8 am to 10 pm.

Homegoods is a popular discount retail store where customers can find a wide range of items for their homes, from furniture and decor to kitchenware and bedding. With an ever-changing selection of products, shoppers are sure to find just what they need at great prices.

Whether you’re outfitting an entire room or just looking for the perfect accent piece, Homegoods has something for everyone – making it a convenient one-stop shop for all your home decor needs.

Having a new Homegoods store open in the Lynchburg community also has a variety of benefits. Not only does it provide shoppers with access to quality items at great prices, but it also has the potential to provide additional jobs to area residents. It may also help boost the local economy.

So if you happen to be in the Lynchburg area, consider stopping into the new Homegoods store on Candlers Mountain Road when it opens later this month to see what great deals you can find.