Major food chain opens another new location in Iowa

A major food chain with hundreds of locations recently opened another new location in Iowa. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Chloe Leis on Unsplash

On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular cafe chain Scooter's Coffee will host the grand opening event for its newest Iowa location in Adel, according to local reports.

The new Scooter's Coffee is located at 708 Greene Street in Adel near the Lincoln Savings Bank and the Archer Home Center.

However, even though the grand opening event isn't happening until later this week, it appears that this Scooter's Coffee location is already open and serving customers. For example, here's what one local customer named Merrill had to say about the new Scooter's Coffee location in Adel in a recent Google review:

Heard they were open today for the first time and immediately went. It was a training day but the drinks and service were still absolutely amazing! So excited to have my favorite coffee place in my town!

The Scooter's Coffee chain originally got its start in 1998. Today, the popular coffee and food chain has over 500 locations throughout the country, serving hot and cold coffee drinks as well as breakfast sandwiches and bakery items. You can see their full menu on their website.

So if you happen to live or work in the Adel area, consider stopping into the new Scooter's Coffee location on Greene Street the next time you're in the mood for a caffeinated beverage.