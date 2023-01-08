Leading discount supermarket chain opens new location in Louisiana

A leading discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi held its grand opening event for its newest Louisiana supermarket location in Metairie.

The new Aldi grocery store is located at 8855 Veteran's Boulevard in Metairie near Five Below and Michaels. The new Aldi store is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.

Aldi offers shoppers a wide selection of fresh produce, grocery items, and household essentials at competitively low prices. Many budget-conscious shoppers tend to enjoy shopping at the grocery store chain because it often allows them to stretch their food budget further.

So far, customer feedback on the new store has been mostly positive. For example, here's what one local shopper named Victor had to say about the new Aldi store in Metairie in a recent Google review.

I loved this new location. I missed Aldi since I moved to New Orleans. The place looks great, good prices, great variety of things. Milk and eggs way more cheap than the blue competition.

Another shopper named Tamicia had this to say about the store in another recent review:

Clean, organized and neat. Phenomenal customer service.

So if you happen to live or work in the Metairie area, consider stopping into the new Aldi grocery store on Veteran's Boulevard to check it out for yourself.