Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week

A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Rawson-Harris on Unsplash

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.

The new Sheetz store will be located at 920 Polaris Parkway in Columbus near Capital Lighting, the Azia Rug Gallery, and the Lighthouse Artspace.

If you decide to come out to the grand opening event, you could walk away with some pretty sweet prizes. For example, at 10:15 am, the store will be giving away a $250 Z-Card and another at 10:30 am. Then at 11 am, there will be a drawing for a $2,500 Z-card grand prize.

If you want to enter to win one of these Sheetz Z-cards, you'll need to show up on the grand opening day (January 10) and sign up at the big red tent before the drawing. You don't have to buy anything to enter, but you do need to be present at the store at the time of the drawing to win.

Additionally, if you bring a non-perishable food item to the grand opening event, you'll get a Sheetz bag in exchange for your donation to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

You can learn more about the new Columbus Sheetz grand opening event and giveaways on their event post on Facebook.