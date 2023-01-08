Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this week

A popular regional supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Massachusetts this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by gemma on Unsplash

On Friday, January 13, 2023, the well-known regional grocery store chain Market Basket will be opening its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Shrewsbury.

The new Market Basket grocery store will be located at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury near Clinton Motorcars and Edgemere Crossing.

According to the store's website, shoppers are invited to stop into the new store at 7 am on grand opening day. The new Market Basket location will be open Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 9 pm. On Sundays, the store hours are 7 am to 8 pm.

Market Basket carries a wide selection of food items, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, sushi, dairy, frozen foods, bakery items, and more. They also offer weekly deals and sales on dozens of items. You can see which items are currently on sale by viewing their Weekly Flyer on their website.

If you are interested in applying for a job to work at a Market Basket store, you can find their job application form on their website here.

So if you happen to live or work in the Shrewsbury area, consider stopping into the new Market Basket grocery store after it opens this week the next time you need to restock your pantry or refrigerator.