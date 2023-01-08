Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon

A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more.

Photo by AWSeebaran/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.

According to local sources, the new Burlington store will be located at 215 N. Maple Road in Ann Arbor near Crumble Cookies and Dunham's Sports.

While we don't yet have a firm grand opening date for the new Burlington store just yet, local reports have indicated that the new store is expected to open in the next few months and that plans for the store were already approved during the summer of last year.

The future Burlington location, which previously housed a Stein Mart, will need to have a new sign installed and undergo interior renovations before it can be opened to the public.

The opening of a new Burlington store has the potential to benefit the Ann Arbor community in several ways. For starters, it may provide additional jobs to local residents and add to the variety of retail offerings in the area. It also increases competition within the local retail sector, which can result in lower prices and improved services for customers.

We'll continue following the store's progress and report back once an official grand opening date for the new Burlington store in Ann Arbor is announced.