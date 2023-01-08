Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Mississippi

A fast-growing restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country recently opened another new location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi location in Petal.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant is located at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal near McDonald's and Carter's Jewelry.

Chick-fil-A is popular for its delicious menu items, like chicken sandwiches, tenders, waffle fries, and shakes. Plus, the menu items are made with quality ingredients, so you never have to worry about sacrificing taste for convenience. The chain has also gained a reputation for having outstanding customer service.

With the opening of the new Chik-Fil-A restaurant in Petal, the community can expect to reap many benefits from it. For example, the restaurant may provide additional employment opportunities to local residents, along with adding extra tax revenue for the city.

What's more, residents can now enjoy quick and delicious meals without having to travel too far from home.

This new Chick-fil-A location is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 am to 9 pm, according to the company's website.

So if you happen to live or work in the Petal area, consider stopping into the new Chick-fil-A restaurant location on Evelyn Gandy Parkway the next time you're in the mood for a quick and delicious chicken sandwich meal or shake.