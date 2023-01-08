Popular discount grocery store opens new location in Iowa

A well-known discount supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Iowa. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Philip Myrtorp on Unsplash

On January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Iowa store location in Windsor Heights.

The new Aldi store is located at 7100 University Avenue in Windsor Heights near Sam's Club and Bankers Trust.

The grand opening event kicked off at 8:30 am with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new store also gave away gift cards and shopping totes to the first hundred customers to enter the store on grand opening day, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi grocery store offers a range of prices on a wide selection of items, so shoppers with tight budgets will appreciate how they can still purchase quality products without breaking the bank.

Additionally, Aldi’s no frills approach means there is less browsing time spent in-store and faster checkout lines, so shoppers don’t need to dedicate an entire afternoon just trying to buy groceries.

Overall, choosing Aldi for your grocery shopping needs provides an affordable way to feed your family without sacrificing quality or convenience.

So if you happen to be in the Windsor Heights area, consider stopping into the new Aldi supermarket location on University Avenue the next time you need to stock up on food and household supplies.