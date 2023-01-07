Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas station

Kristen Walters

Someone who purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania gas station this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you find yourself in possession of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHULF_0k6IXPaQ00
Photo byBanksPhotos/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On January 4, 2023, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported that a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Wawa located at 1601 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown.

The winning scratch-off ticket was for the "We Wish You a Merry Million" game, according to the PA Lottery.

If you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket, the first thing you should do is sign the back of the ticket and print your name on it. This prevents someone else from cashing the ticket in before you get a chance to.

Next, it's a good idea to put the ticket in a safe place, such as a locked drawer or safe, until you are able to redeem it.

If you win a prize of less than $2,500, you can technically redeem it at any Pennsylvania Lottery retailer as long as they are able to pay it. If you don't have success at a particular location, simply try another one.

However, if you win more than $2,500, the prize can only be paid by the Pennsylvania Lottery. While you do have the option to redeem your ticket through the mail, you may wish to claim your prize in person at the Lottery Headquarters in Middletown.

Good luck, everyone!

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer.

