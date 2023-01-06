Major discount retail chain opens another location in Virginia

A major discount retail chain is hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia store location this weekend. Read on to learn more.

Photo by fstop123/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to local sources.

However, according to the store's website, it appears the store is now open to the public from 9 am to 9 pm daily.

The new Big Lots! store is located at 2110 Wards Road in Lynchburg near Kroger and the Ashley Furniture store.

According to local reports, this new Big Lots! store location will be giving away scratch-off cards to the first 100 shoppers in the store on grand opening day (January 7th). The scratch-off cards are alleged to be worth various amounts, with some worth as much as $250.

Big Lots! stores offer shoppers a wide selection of household items, from furniture and home appliances to food and electronics, all at competitively low and discounted prices, making it a great destination for budget-minded shoppers looking to stretch their money further.

Furthermore, customers can take advantage of frequent deals and promotions that offer even bigger savings on already low prices.

So, if you happen to be in the Lynchburg area, consider stopping into the new Big Lots! store on Wards Road the next time you need to stock up on household goods.