Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi

If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.

Photo by gemma on Unsplash

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the well-known discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Mississippi supermarket location in Starkville, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi grocery store is located at 671 Highway 12 West in Starkville near Lowe's Home Improvement store, Applebee's Grill & Bar, and Wingstop.

According to Aldi's website, the grand opening event will kick off at 9 am on January 12th. If you happen to be one of the first 100 customers in the store on grand opening day, you'll receive a free goodie bag as well as Aldi's famous "Golden Ticket," which is a mystery gift card worth up to $100 to spend in the store.

However, even if you can't make it out for the grand opening, you can still enter Aldi's raffle for a $500 gift card from January 12-15, 2023, at the Starkville store. No purchase is necessary to enter.

So if you happen to be in the Starkville area, consider stopping by the new Aldi grocery store to stock up on groceries or to take advantage of their grand opening day giveaways.