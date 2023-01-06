Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Ohio

A popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash

On December 22, 2022, the well-known and rapidly expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio supermarket location in New Albany, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi grocery store is located at 9895 Johnston Road in New Albany near Sheetz, Dairy Queen, and the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

Aldi strives to keep prices competitively low on everything from fresh produce to pantry items and other household essentials. As a result, people typically enjoy shopping at the chain because it allows them to stretch their food budget further.

So far, local customers have had positive things to say about their experience at the new grocery store. For example, here's what one local shopper named Lizzy had to say about the new Aldi store in New Albany in a recent Google review:

I love Aldi. This is a bigger store than others I've been to. Adding self checkout aisles was brilliant. I love that they apologized for high price for eggs right now.

So, if you happen to live or work in the New Albany area, consider stopping into the new Aldi supermarket on Johnstown Road the next time you need to restock your refrigerator.

This Aldi location is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.