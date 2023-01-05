Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this month

A popular family-owned restaurant is opening a new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the popular family-owned Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant will celebrate the grand opening of its brand-new location in Emmaus.

However, according to their Facebook page, you may not have to wait until the grand opening event to enjoy their delicious Mexican-inspired dishes as they are hoping to have a "soft opening" the week of January 17th.

The new Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant will be located at 4030 Chestnut Street in Emmaus near Dunkin' and the Exxon station.

According to local sources, Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant previously operated the restaurant in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for 18 years. However, they recently closed that location to relocate to the new spot in Emmaus.

Their menu contains a wide selection of traditional Mexican entrees, including tacos, burritos, fajitas, flautas, enchiladas, chimichangas, and more. You can view their full menu on their website here.

Over the eighteen years that Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant served patrons in the Bethlehem area, they managed to acquire an impressive 772 reviews on Google with an average 4.3 rating, which is no easy feat.

So if you happen to live or work in the Emmaus area, consider stopping into Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant's new location on Chestnut Street once they open later this month to help support this local business and welcome them to the neighborhood.