Trendy discount grocery store chain opening another location in Louisiana this month

A trendy discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Louisiana this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Nathália Rosa on Unsplash

Louisiana residents looking to shop on a budget will be delighted to hear that a popular discount supermarket chain will be opening another location in the state, making grocery shopping more convenient and cost-effective.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the well-known discount supermarket chain Aldi will be holding the grand opening for its newest Louisiana grocery store location in Covington.

The new Aldi store will be located at 123 Holiday Boulevard in Covington near the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson.

Even though the grand opening event isn't until January 19th, the store will be offering a "sneak peek" to shoppers on the 18th, according to the company's website.

The store also has fun giveaways and raffles planned to celebrate the opening of the new grocery store. For example, the first 100 customers on grand opening day will receive "goodie bags" filled with Aldi items and a gift card to spend in the store.

So if you happen to live or work in the Covington area, consider stopping by the new Aldi grocery store on Holiday Boulevard when it opens later this month to get great deals on everyday essentials.

The new Aldi store will be open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.