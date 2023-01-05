Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month

A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Dlewis33/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.

The affected Banana Republic store that will be closing later this month is located at 100 Greyrock Place in Stamford within the Stamford Town Center.

Banana Republic is a retail clothing store that offers stylish and high-quality apparel and accessories for both men and women. In addition to clothing, the retail chain also sells shoes, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories.

Unfortunately, the Stamford store is now in its final days of business – but it will be remembered fondly by many who enjoyed its selection of fashionable pieces over the years.

In October 2020, Gap Inc. revealed that it would be closing nearly 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023 with the aim of creating a "smaller and healthier fleet of stores." This news marked the end for many beloved Banana Republic locations across the country, which will be dearly missed by those who enjoyed the brand's brick-and-mortar stores.

The closure of this Banana Republic store will have reverberations that reach beyond the walls of the store. It will be felt by both individuals who relied on it for their apparel, as well as the Stamford community at large, which is losing a key part of its retail landscape.