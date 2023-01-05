Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this month

A major discount retail store chain will be opening another new store location in Arizona this month. Read on to learn more.

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount warehouse chain Costco Wholesale will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Arizona store location in Queen Creek, according to local reports and information listed on the company's website.

The new Costco Wholesale will be located at 20220 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek near Aldi and Whataburger.

Costco is a warehouse-style discount retailer that offers an array of products, from food and appliances to furniture and electronics. People typically enjoy shopping at Costco because they can get bulk items at discounted prices, meaning they get more value for their money.

Additionally, many Costco locations have on-site gas stations, offering further savings to customers.

However, you should know that shoppers are required to purchase a Costco membership to be able to shop at Costco stores.

Basic annual memberships start at $60 per year, while Executive memberships cost $120 per year but offer shoppers 2% back on purchases along with other benefits. Memberships can be purchased in-store or online at the company's website.

So if you happen to be in the Queen Creek area, consider stopping into the new Costco Wholesale location on S. Ellsworth Road the next time you need to stock up on household items.