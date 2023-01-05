Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in Michigan

A unique new restaurant serving up "Wafflewiches" - a delicious combination of waffles with sweet and savory add-ons - just opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Sheelah Brennan on Unsplash

KG's Bistro! is a new restaurant that recently opened in Essexville, Michigan, and it's already getting rave reviews from local patrons due to its delicious comfort food dishes, including their signature "Wafflewiches."

KG's Bistro! is located at 1480 W. Center Road in Essexville near Rite Aid, the McLaren Medical Mall, and the Jeff Kelly - State Farm Insurance office.

The menu at KG's Bistro! includes freshly made salads, 16 different sandwich varieties, soups, and of course, Wafflewiches!

There are currently six different Wafflewiches to choose from on the menu, including Chicken-N-Waffles, The Round Up - which is filled with peanut butter, honey, banana, and bacon, and The Frontier, which combines sliced deli ham and turkey with melted cheese and a sweet raspberry reduction topped with powdered sugar.

You can see their full menu here on their website.

Here's what one local patron named Jeff had to say about KG's Bistro! in a recent Google review:

Went to KG's Bistro for the first time today. They're in a plaza behind rite-aid and right next to Excited Goat Coffee. Location is clean and well laid out. Got two sandwiches and two drinks for a little over $20 which is a great deal for the quality of food we received. Highly recommended if you want great food at a great price. Make sure to try their chip dip, it's awesome!

So if you happen to be in the Essexville area, consider stopping into KG's Bistro for a delicious, innovative meal that you won't find at the major chain restaurants.