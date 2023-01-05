Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this week

A popular food chain is opening another new location in North Carolina this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Vicky Hladynets on Unsplash

On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular dessert chain Crumbl Cookies will be opening its newest North Carolina location in Charlotte.

The new Crumbl Cookies store will be located at 9821 Northlake Centre Parkway in Charlotte near REI, Verizon, and On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina.

On grand opening day (January 6), the new Charlotte Crumbl Cookies store location will be open from 8 am until midnight.

Crumbl Cookies offers a freshly baked cookie selection that changes each week. For example, this week, customers can choose from Nilla Bean Cupcake, Strawberry Crumb Cake, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Cornbread, Classic Pink Sugar, and of course, the essential Milk Chocolate Chip cookie.

However, next week the flavors will change to give customers an entirely new selection of delicious cookie flavors to try.

In addition to in-store ordering, this location will also offer take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery options. Crumbl Cookies can also be shipped. If you need a larger order of 50 cookies or more, you can set a date and time for catering pickup through their website.

So if you happen to be in the Charlotte area, consider stopping into the new Crumbl Cookies location on Northlake Centre Parkway the next time you get a craving for a sweet treat.