Aventura, FL

Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

Kristen Walters

An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more.

Photo bynrdonUnsplash

On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.

The new Plum Market grocery store is located at 17801 Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura near Ace Hardware and Anthony's Coal-Fired Pizza & Wings.

The store offers natural, organic, and locally crafted items as well as sections of produce, sustainably sourced meats, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, and more.

Here's what one local shopper named Ariel had to say about the new Plum Market in Aventura in a recent Google review:

Plum Market recently opened on the border of Aventura and North Miami Beach. This is their first Florida location. It is reminiscent of a Whole Foods with more focus on providing local all natural, organic, specialty and locally sourced products, along with a buffet take out serving hot and cold prepared items. You can eat in the their indoor/outdoor lounge area...I was impressed with how the store is set up and and how clean and well presented everything was. Not so impressive are the prices. This store is aiming for the market of the well to do in Aventura, although what they were charging wasn't keeping anyone out and store was very busy on the day after Christmas. Their prices are even higher than Whole Foods. What you get is a farmer's market experience but inside a grocery store...

So, if you happen to be in the Aventura area and are looking for a specialty grocery shopping experience, consider stopping into the new Plum Market on Biscayne Boulevard.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business or organization featured in this story. Read premium content from Kristen on Medium.

