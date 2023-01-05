Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next week

A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in New Jersey next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Habit Burger will be opening its newest New Jersey location in East Brunswick, according to local sources.

The new Habit Burger restaurant will be located at 755 NJ-18 in East Brunswick near Panera Bread and Bar Louie.

Habit Burger features a nice selection of "Charburgers", signature sandwiches, fresh salads, sides, and frozen treats. However, if you can't decide, we recommend starting out with the Original Charburger Meal, which includes golden fries and your choice of soft drink.

In addition to dine-in service, this location will also offer curbside pickup and delivery through the chain's "Habit Mobile App," which offers customers exclusive offers, special invites, and other perks. They will also be available on popular food delivery apps such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates.

The food chain got its start in 1969 in Santa Barbara, California. Today they have hundreds of locations throughout the country, including 15 locations that are open or coming soon in New Jersey.

So, if you happen to be in the East Brunswick area, consider stopping into the new Habit Burger location when they open next week or putting in a delivery order the next time you have a craving for a delicious burger or sandwich.