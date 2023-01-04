Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next week

A popular fast-casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth location in Illinois next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Farhad Ibrahimzade on Unsplash

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick will be opening its newest Illinois restaurant location in Batavia.

The new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant will be located at 220 N. Randall Road in Batavia near Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, Steak 'n Shake, and the Menards Home Improvement Store.

The first 100 customers to stop into the new restaurant on opening day will be awarded one large free chicken salad per month for a full year. The doors are expected to open at 7 am on grand opening day (January 10th), so if you want to be one of the first in line, you may want to get there early.

The Chicken Salad Chick restaurant chain has set itself apart by offering freshly prepared traditional, savory, fruity, and spicy varieties of chicken salad. Customers can order their favorite chicken salad variety as a scoop served on a bed of lettuce or as a sandwich.

In addition to chicken salad, the restaurant also serves salads, sides, soups, and sweet treats. It's the perfect spot for lunch or a light dinner.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

This location will have a drive-thru for convenient pickups as well as a private event space. They also offer catering for parties and events.