Mishawaka, IN

Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana

Kristen Walters

If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.

Photo byWiktor KarkochaonUnsplash

On January 2, 2023, the popular local modern Mexican restaurant chain Social Cantina celebrated the grand opening of its newest Indiana location in Mishawaka.

The new Social Cantina restaurant is located at 235 Ironworks Avenue in Mishawaka near The Mill at Ironworks Plaza, Kalon Hair Lab, and the Chicory Cafe.

Currently, Social Cantina opens at 4 pm daily; however, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, they will start opening for lunch starting on January 9th.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

So far, reviews for the new restaurant have been mixed between rave reviews and a bit of constructive feedback. For example, here's what one local patron named Karla had to say about the new Social Cantina in Mishawaka in a recent Google review:

I enjoyed my experience here tonight! Food was great, workers were pleasent, good choice of music, prices phenomenal! We tried a little of everything. Everything was great! Welcome to Mishawaka! We will be back. Savannah was our waitress she was great as well!

So if you happen to be in the Mishawaka area, consider stopping into the new Social Cantina restaurant on Ironworks Avenue the next time you're in the mood for a delicious traditional Mexican-inspired dish.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business or organization featured in this story. Read premium content from Kristen on Medium.

