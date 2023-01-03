Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan

If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash

Nagoya Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Michigan restaurant located at 16 Monroe Center Street in Grand Rapids.

Nagoya offers a wide selection of sushi rolls, bento boxes, and hibachi dishes that include vegetables, chicken, salmon, steak, shrimp, and more. You can view their full menu here on their website.

The new restaurant is already getting rave reviews from local customers. For example, here's what one local patron named Molly had to say about the new Nagoya Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi restaurant in a recent Google review:

We went to Nagoya last night to celebrate my boyfriend’s birthday. What a fabulous experience! The decor was beautiful the food was fresh and delicious. I highly recommend the gyoza appetizers and partaking in the hibachi experience. Our cook was all smiles and laughs. Our waitress Bella really made the experience special. She was chatty and warm and treated my boyfriend to a birthday cheesecake. We will be back soon!

So if you happen to live or work in the Grand Rapids area, consider stopping into the new Nagoya Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi location on Monroe Center Street the next time you're in the mood for high-quality sushi or a hibachi experience.