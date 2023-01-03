Chapel Hill, NC

Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina

Kristen Walters

A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJYsW_0k2AqiVu00
Photo byKarsten WinegeartonUnsplash

On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.

The new Shake Shack restaurant is located at 1800 E. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill near Chopt Creative Salad Company and the Eastgate shopping mall.

Shake Shack is known for its mouthwatering burgers, chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, and creamy milkshakes. You can see their full menu on their website here.

According to local reports, dozens of people lined up outside the restaurant on grand opening day, and the first 100 customers received gifts.

So far, reviews for the new Shake Shack location in Chapel Hill are primarily positive. For example, here's what one local patron named Elliott had to say about the new restaurant in a recent Google review:

The burgers are so good. They remind me of steak in shake in terms of being small and crispy. The milkshakes are thick because they are made with custard. There is a computer to order on when you get in the door which makes things move very quickly.

So if you happen to be in the Chapel Hill area, consider stopping into the new Shake Shack location on E. Franklin Street the next time you're in the mood for a delicious burger or shake.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business or organization featured in this story. Read premium content from Kristen on Medium.

