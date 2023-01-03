Popular food chain opens another new location in Idaho

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Idaho that you're probably going to want to try if you're a dessert lover. Read on to learn more.

Photo by David Suarez on Unsplash

The Sodamix is a popular dessert chain with locations throughout Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. They recently opened another new Idaho location at 2110 Blaine Street in Caldwell.

The Sodamix serves up fresh baked cookies, custom drinks, and creamy ice cream flavors.

So far, reviews of the new Sodamix location are mixed, with some patrons leaving rave reviews, while others call for minor improvements.

For example, here's what one local patron named Brad had to say about the new Sodamix location in Caldwell in a recent Google review:

Amazing cookies! They had a “Home Alone” on their rotational menu that was insane. Also, perfection on the chocolate chip! Kind, personable staff as well.

However, another customer named Alex wrote a slightly more critical review while still offering constructive feedback in another recent Google review:

So I say three stars because even though I don't like my cookies undercooked I think the idea of the cookies are good. The chocolate home alone cookie was good, it was like a fudgie just barley done brownies not to sweet for everything it had on it. The s'mores one was also kinda that way with the marshmallow in it.. the other we try were just undercooked for my liking. so if you like raw or just barley cooked cookies you will probably love this. If you don't well than you won't. Oh and the Sugar cookie was just off...

So if you happen to be in the Caldwell area, consider stopping into the new Sodamix location on Blaine Street to try out their cookies, drinks, and ice cream for yourself.