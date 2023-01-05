Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New York

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in New York. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Dushawn Jovic on Unsplash

On Monday, January 2, 2023, the Mexican-inspired food chain Bubbakoo's Burritos opened its newest New York restaurant location in Troy.

The new Bubbakoo's Burritos is located at 26 N. Greenbush Road in Troy near WellNow Urgent Care, Little Red School House, and Junior's Bar and Grill.

Currently, the restaurant is running a promotion for 15% off their fresh homemade Taco Salad.

Other popular menu items include their Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Burrito, Sriracha Shredded Pork Nachos, and Crispy Chicken Sriracha Ranch Bacon Quesadilla. For those looking for a healthier or plant-based option, consider trying one of their lifestyle bowls.

So far, reviews for the new restaurant are primarily positive. For example, here's what one local patron named Alex had to say about the new Bubbakoo's Burritos location in Troy in a recent Google review:

Customer service was outstanding even with how busy it was the staff was extremely friendly , food was extremely good I definitely will be back . The food tastes clean and and like it was freshly made I am truly pleased with my experience . As we were leaving one of the franchisee’s said I appreciate the patience it will get faster , I responded it’s a process and I understand the wait times , everyone definitively needs to try this place you won’t be sorry.

So, if you happen to live or work in the area, consider stopping by the new Bubbakoo's Burritos location on Greenbush Road.