Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

The new Peach Cobbler Factory is located at 5003 E. Fowler Avenue in Tampa near the Publix Supermarket and the UPS Store.

The Peach Cobbler Factory is a popular dessert cafe chain with locations in over 17 states, including multiple locations in Florida.

The cafe features at least 12 cobbler flavors that come topped with creamy vanilla ice cream. They also have big cookies, banana pudding, shakes, and cinnamon rolls on the menu.

Here's what one local patron named Mattie had to say about the new Peach Cobbler Factory location in Tampa in a recent Google review:

The wait is over they are finally open. My husband and I stopped by and we were not disappointed. They offer a larger variety of what I call comfort desserts. We tried a sampler of (2) cobblers and 2 puddings which comes with ice cream. Their in-house peach tea is a hit as well. The staff is very helpful and friendly. Stop by and check them out.This will become your new after dinner dessert place.

So, if you happen to be in the Tampa area, consider stopping into the new Peach Cobbler Factory location on E. Fowler Avenue the next time you're in the mood for a sweet treat.