Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Kansas this month

A major discount retail store chain has finally set a date for its grand opening after being delayed for several months. Read on to learn more.

Photo by NoDerog/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Marshalls is scheduled to host the grand opening event for its newest Kansas store location in Emporia, according to information on its website.

The new Marshalls store will be located at 2724 W. 24th Avenue in Emporia near Ross Dress for Less and the Emporia State Federal Credit Union.

According to local sources, this Marshalls location was originally scheduled to open in November. However, construction and supply chain issues are allegedly the cause for the store's delayed grand opening.

Marshalls is a discount department store chain that sells a wide range of products, from clothing and footwear to home decor and beauty products. It's well-known for offering discounts on high-quality name-brand items.

Marshalls has become a popular choice among budget-conscious shoppers because customers can often stretch their budgets further than at traditional department stores that often charge full retail prices for most items.

Additionally, many shoppers enjoy the "treasure hunt" experience that Marshalls stores provide since each location carries unique items.

So, if you happen to be in the Emporia area, consider stopping into the new Marshalls store on W. 24th Avenue when it opens later this month. Hopefully, the grand opening will go according to plan with no further delays.