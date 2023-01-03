Unique new discount store coming to Illinois

If you're a fan of discount stores, finding great deals, and treasure hunting, you may be excited to learn that a unique new discount retail store will be opening soon in Illinois. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Eduardo Soares on Unsplash

Who doesn't love a great deal on popular items like electronics, home decor, toys, clothing, and more?

Deal & Treasures, a new store opening soon at 1004 Brookforest Avenue in Shorewood, Illinois, promises to offer shoppers a unique shopping experience with the potential for big savings on thousands of items.

Here's how it works according to information posted on the store's Facebook page:

The company acquires items in bulk then re-sells them at a discount. Here's a picture from their Facebook page showing a sample of some of the items they have.

Each Thursday the store will be closed for re-stocking new items. When it reopens on Friday, all items are priced at $10. The idea is that people who shop on Fridays will have the best chance of finding higher value items.

On Saturday, the price of all items decreases to $8. The price continues to decrease each day until Wednesday, when all items in the store are priced at just $1. Then the cycle starts over again on Friday.

It's a cool shopping concept for people who enjoy the "treasure hunting" experience.

Deals & Treasures is expected to open soon, but the grand opening date hasn't been confirmed just yet. You can follow the store's Facebook page for updates.