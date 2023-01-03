Shorewood, IL

Unique new discount store coming to Illinois

Kristen Walters

If you're a fan of discount stores, finding great deals, and treasure hunting, you may be excited to learn that a unique new discount retail store will be opening soon in Illinois. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckqh5_0k1NoAuu00
Photo byEduardo SoaresonUnsplash

Who doesn't love a great deal on popular items like electronics, home decor, toys, clothing, and more?

Deal & Treasures, a new store opening soon at 1004 Brookforest Avenue in Shorewood, Illinois, promises to offer shoppers a unique shopping experience with the potential for big savings on thousands of items.

Here's how it works according to information posted on the store's Facebook page:

The company acquires items in bulk then re-sells them at a discount. Here's a picture from their Facebook page showing a sample of some of the items they have.

Each Thursday the store will be closed for re-stocking new items. When it reopens on Friday, all items are priced at $10. The idea is that people who shop on Fridays will have the best chance of finding higher value items.

On Saturday, the price of all items decreases to $8. The price continues to decrease each day until Wednesday, when all items in the store are priced at just $1. Then the cycle starts over again on Friday.

It's a cool shopping concept for people who enjoy the "treasure hunting" experience.

Deals & Treasures is expected to open soon, but the grand opening date hasn't been confirmed just yet. You can follow the store's Facebook page for updates.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer. She is not affiliated with the business or organization featured in this story. Read premium content from Kristen on Medium.

