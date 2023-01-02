Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Idaho

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Idaho. Read on to learn more.

Photo by mahyar motebassem on Unsplash

Last week, the popular pizza chain Papa Johns held a grand opening celebration for its newest Idaho location in Twin Falls.

The new Papa Johns Pizza is located at 434 Blue Lakes Boulevard North in Twin Falls near Arby's and Burger King.

According to local sources, the pizza restaurant has already hired around 50 people to help run the operation in Twin Falls.

The Papa Johns restaurant chain previously had a location in town, but it closed in 2018.

So far, reviews of the new Papa John's Pizza location have been mixed. However, here's what one local patron named Anthony had to say about the restaurant in a recent Google review:

I didn't realize how much I missed papa John's. Service was amazing and friendly, pizza was cooked well and delicious. No complaints here. Keep up the great work!

All-in-all, the opening of the new Papa John's Pizza shop in town is a wonderful addition to the community as it provides delicious pizza along with creating additional economic opportunities for some residents.

So, if you happen to be in the Twin Falls area, consider stopping into the new Papa Johns location on Blue Lakes Blvd. North or ordering online the next time you're in the mood for pizza.