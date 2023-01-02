New highly-anticipated eatery now open in Virginia

A new eatery and deli recently opened in Virginia. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash

Last week, Bazaaro's Deli, which offers gourmet charcuterie meats, cheeses, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more, celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to local reports.

Bazaaro's Deli is located at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets at 5715 Richmond Road near the Cosmetics Company Store and The Children's Place Outlet.

In addition to cold cuts and gourmet cheese, the establishment also serves up BBQ, burgers, Cowboy Beans, Potato Salad, Wraps, and a wide selection of breakfast items.

If you're looking for a sweet treat, consider their Pecan Pie al la Mode, Sweet Potato Pie, or the Peanut Butter Banana Cheesecake.

You can view the full menu on their website.

So far, feedback on the new deli has been quite positive. For example, here's what one local patron named Brian had to say about Bazaaro's Deli in a recent Google review:

Got the turkey club, it was huuuge! Side of cowboy beans was a great combo. Really great lunch. Thanks!

According to the restaurant's website, they are currently offering a 10% discount to employees who work at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

So if you happen to be shopping in the Williamsburg area or need to grab a bite to eat on your lunch break, consider stopping into Bazaaro's Deli at the Premium Outlets on Richmond Road for a delicious meal.