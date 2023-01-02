Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona

A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash

The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.

Last week, the FireTruck Pizza Company opened its doors the the public for the first time at 800 N. Kolb Road in Tucson between the Guadalajara Gril Fiesta and the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona.

The new restaurant will be hosting its official grand opening event on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

According to its event post on Facebook, the pizza restaurant features a mesquite burning brick oven and offers speciality flavor options like the Figgy Goat.

The FireTruck Brewing Company has two additional locations in Tucson and another in Oro Valley featuring a variety of craft beers brewed by the company, appetizers, sandwiches, and salads.

You can view the menus for each location on the FireTruck Brewing Company's website and reservations can be made in advance as well.

The FireTruck Brewing Company also offers online ordering, catering, and event space for parties.

So, if you happen to be in the Tucson area, consider putting in an order at the the new FireTruck Pizza Company location on Kolb Road the next time you have a craving for pizza or come out for the grand opening event on January 4th.