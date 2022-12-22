Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in Iowa

A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Monkey Business Images/Canva Pro

Earlier this week, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Iowa supermarket location in Windsor Heights.

The new Aldi grocery store is located at 7100 University Avenue in Windsor Heights near Sam's Club and Bankers Trust.

While the new Aldi store is open to shoppers now, according to local reports, the official grand opening event is scheduled for January 5, 2023, according to the company's website.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 am on January 5th and the first 100 customers in the store that day will be given Aldi's famous "Golden Ticket" gift cards worth various amounts up to $100. The store will also be handing out free shopping totes during the grand opening event.

The new Aldi grocery store in Windsor Heights will also be hosting a raffle from January 5-8 for a $500 Aldi gift card. Shoppers can enter the raffle at the Windsor Heights store, however, no purchase is necessary to enter.

So if you happen to be in the Windsor Heights area, consider stopping into the new Aldi supermarket on University Avenue the next time you need to stock up on groceries.

This Aldi location is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm.