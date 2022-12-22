Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Pennsylvania

A well-known and fast-growing restaurant chain that has over 1500 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Mphillips007/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Monday, December 19, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Wing Stop opened its newest Pennsylvania location in Pittsburgh.

The new Wing Stop restaurant is located at 10 Old Clairton Road in Pittsburgh's Pleasant Hills neighborhood near Key Bank and Walgreens.

Wing Stop got its start in Texas nearly two decades ago. However, today there are over 1500 locations throughout the county serving up the restaurant chain's famous chicken wings, tenders, sandwiches, and sides. You can view their full menu here.

So far, feedback from local customers regarding the new Wing Stop location in Pleasant Hills has been mostly positive.

For example, here's what one local patron named Brett had to say about the new Wing Stop location in a recent Google Review:

Ordered today for lunch. Was busy, but super fast!! You can also order on the app and pick it up in store at the register if you want to. Kind, helpful workers and good food. Will definitely be back. Recommend the voodoo fries with extra ranch.

So if you happen to be in the Pittsburgh area, consider stopping into the new Wing Stop location on Old Clairton Road the new time you are in the mood for a delicious chicken meal.