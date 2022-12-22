Popular discount retail store chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more.

Photo by MikeyGen73/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Last week, the popular discount store chain Big Lots opened its newest Florida store location in Live Oak.

The new Big Lots store is located at 1528 Ohio Avenue in Live Oak near the Sakura Sushi and Grill, Walgreens, and Save A Lot.

While the new Big Lots store in Live Oak is already open to customers, they will be holding a grand opening event on January 7-8, 2023, according to the Lake City Reporter.

Big Lots is a popular retail chain that is known for offering products at unbeatable prices. In addition to everyday items, they also carry a wide selection of furniture, electronics, and seasonal goods.

Having a new Big Lots discount store in town is great news for the local community. Not only will residents have another convenient place to shop for essentials at discounted prices, but the new store may bring additional jobs and economic activity to the area.

All in all, the new Big Lots discount store in Live Oak is sure to bring plenty of benefits for everyone involved.

So if you are in the Live Oak area and are looking for another place to save on snacks, home decor, furniture, and more, consider checking out the new Big Lots store on Ohio Avenue.