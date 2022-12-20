Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month

A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Dlewis33/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.

The affected store that will be closing next month is located at 2609 Brindle Drive in Harrisburg within the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace.

Banana Republic is a retail clothing store that focuses on offering high-quality, stylish apparel and accessories for both men and women. In addition to clothing, the store chain also offers an array of shoes, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories.

In October 2020, Gap Inc., the parent company of Banana Republic, announced that it had planned to close nearly 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores across the country by the end of 2023 with the intention of "having a smaller and healthier fleet of stores."

However, for customers, the loss of a major retail clothing store in their community that they have come to trust and rely on for their fashion needs could be disheartening. Additionally, employees of the store may face job losses or need to find other employment opportunities.

Ultimately, it is clear that the closing of this Banana Republic store could have lasting impacts on both individuals as well as the Harrisburg community.