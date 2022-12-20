Fast-growing grocery store chain opens another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania

A popular grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.

Photo by PRImageFactory/Getty Images

Last week, the major grocery store chain Giant Co. opened its newest Pennsylvania location on Benner Pike in Bellefonte.

The store's grand opening event, which was held on Friday, December 16, 2022, attracted a "line out the door" of shoppers eager to check out the new grocery store, according to local reports. The store also gave out grocery bags full of goodies to customers during the event.

So far, feedback from local shoppers has been quite positive. For example, here's what one local customer named Roberta had to say about the new Giant grocery store in Bellefonte in a recent Google review after attending the grand opening last week:

Attended the grand opening today and I am sooooooo happy Giant is this close to me! The layout of the store is nice. It was pretty crowded so I didn't get to browse the way I wanted to, but I am so close, that I will be back soon! I now have options on where to get grocery items. Giant is now closer that Weis and Walmart!

From the sounds of things, it seems that the new Giant grocery store is off to a great start and local shoppers in Benner Township are happy to have another option nearby for grocery shopping.

If you're in the area, consider stopping into the new Giant grocery store at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte to check it out for yourself.