Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket location

A major grocery store chain recently closed another Georgia supermarket location. Read on to learn more.

Photo by SolStock/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Earlier this month, the major grocery store chain Kroger closed another supermarket location in Atlanta.

The impacted Kroger grocery store was located at 3330 Piedmont Road in Atlanta within the Buckhead Landing Shopping Mall.

According to local reports, this Kroger grocery store location has served Atlanta residents for more than 47 years. Unfortunately, the supermarket's lease has expired, and the owners of the shopping center have decided to redevelop the property, according to this local source.

Whenever a grocery store closes, it can have an immense impact on the community it serves. Not only will those who relied on this Kroger supermarket location for their groceries be forced to find a new place to shop, but the local economy may also be negatively impacted by the closure.

The loss of a single grocery store can lead to job losses and decreased tax revenue for the local municipality, as well as leaving residents with fewer options for convenient access to fresh food.

The loss of a major grocery store chain can leave some households without access to basic necessities like milk, eggs, and fresh produce, leaving them with fewer choices and higher costs for groceries. All these factors combined can lead to decreased quality of life for residents in affected areas.