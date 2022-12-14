Major retail store chain closing another location in Ohio

A major retail store chain will be closing another location in Ohio next month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Slobo/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Next month the popular retail clothing chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Ohio store locations.

The local publication Cleveland Jewish News first reported on the impending closure earlier this week. According to that local source, the impacted Old Navy store is located at 6025 Kruse Drive in Solon near the Ulta Beauty cosmetics store.

Allegedly, this Old Navy store location is closing because its lease is expiring and due to the fact that there is another Old Navy store in Mayfield Heights within the Eastgate Shopping Center.

Unfortunately, the closing of the Old Navy store in Solon could have a negative impact on the local economy. Not only will the loss of jobs hurt financially for the people that employed by the store, but the surrounding businesses could also be impacted by decreased foot traffic and reduced consumer spending.

Local small business owners that rely on customers from nearby stores may see their profits dip as well if people are no longer patronizing them as often due to lack of convenience.

Beyond economic issues, there is also a sense of emptiness when an established business closes its doors for good. Not only does it mean fewer options for shoppers, but it can cause people to feel disconnected from their community.