Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in Tennessee

Photo by Cyano66/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Food City opened its brand new state-of-the-art grocery store in Alcoa, Tennessee, to replace an older existing store in the same town.

The new Food City grocery store is located at 1388 Tesla Blvd. in Alcoa, TN.

This new 54,000-square-foot Food City grocery store has something for everyone, with a comprehensive selection of fresh, quality food options and an abundance of amenities.

The new store offers an expanded selection of grocery items as well as a pharmacy, floral boutique, Starbucks, and fueling station.

The new state-of-the-art grocery store also has a rapid checkout service feature that includes seven self-checkout lanes and six traditional checkout lanes to prevent customers from having to stand around in long lines.

This store also has numerous energy-efficient features such as motion sensors, energy-efficient glass cooler doors, LED lights, and more.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of Food City's GoCart curbside pickup service.

The new grocery store is sure to be a welcome addition to the Alcoa community. Locals now have access to more convenient shopping options, which can help save them time and money on their grocery runs.

So, if you are in the Alcoa area, consider stopping into the new Food City supermarket location on Tesla Blvd. the next time you need to need to stock up on groceries.