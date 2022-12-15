New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppers

If you love "treasure hunting" for great deals on everything from electronics to cleaning supplies, you may be excited to learn that a unique new discount store is opening this week in Louisiana that will allow you to do just that.

Photo by Tomeng/Getty Images/Canva Pro

On Friday, December 16, 2022, a unique new discount store called Today's Big Deals will be celebrating its grand opening in Lafayette.

The new Today's Big Deals store is located at 1897 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette near Office Depot and Whataburger.

The owners of the new store have described their store as "a massive new concept of retail for treasure hunters" on their company's Facebook page.

Essentially, the company purchases inventory in bulk from major retailers and puts it in bins inside the store. The store will be closed each Thursday so that they can restock new items. On Fridays, all items in the store are $10.

Then, each day thereafter, the price drops by $2. For example, on Saturdays, all items are $8; on Sundays, they drop to $6, and so on. It keeps going like this until Wednesday when all items in the store are $1. Then the store closes on Thursday for restocking and re-opens on Friday to start the discount pricing cycle over again.

According to the company's Facebook page, they plan to get anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 new items in the store each week, so there is always something new to find.

You can learn more about this innovative new discount store on their Facebook page or website.