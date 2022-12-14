Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in Virginia

A popular grocery store chain recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Virginia supermarket location. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Matheus Cenali/Pexels/Canva Pro

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the popular grocery store chain Wegmans Food Markets will be opening its newest Virginia grocery store location in Reston.

The new Wegmans Food Market will be located at Fulton Place and Hopper Street near chase. The official address for the new grocery store is 2025 Fulton Place, according to the company's press announcement.

The opening of Reston's new Wegman's grocery store is sure to be a momentous occasion for the whole community. This 85,000 square-foot facility will offer a Market Cafe, coffee shop and Burger Bar, in addition to a wide selection of grocery items.

Additionally, the company anticipates that this new store will employ more than 400 people.

In sum, the opening of Wegman’s Food Market in Reston will bring much needed employment opportunities to locals and make important goods and services more easily accessible for everyone in the community.

It is sure to become a bustling hub for local businesses and activities due to its convenient location and expansive facilities that include something for every taste.

So, if you happen to be in the Reston area, mark your calendar for February 1, 2023, and consider stopping by the new Wegmans Food Market when it opens to check it out for yourself.