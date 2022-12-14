Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this month

A beloved community grocery store and fueling station in Maine recently announced that it would be closing this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Residents of Freedom, Maine expressed their condolences this week when the owner of the Freedom General Store located at 27 Belfast Road announced on Facebook that the store would be closing this month.

The Freedom General Store was known for carrying various food and hardware items at reasonable prices. The store also had an on-site fueling station. It's clear from reviews left by local patrons over the years that the Freedom General Store was a significant asset to the community and will surely be missed.

In a post from December 12, 2022, on the business's Facebook page, the owner cited "the current state of the economy and workforce" as the main factors driving their decision to close the store. The owner also expressed gratitude to all of the local customers who supported the business over the years.

The post also indicated that the store would remain open this week from 6 am to 6 pm. In addition, they will be offering a 50% discount on remaining food and hardware items. The owner did not set a firm closing date but mentioned that it would depend "on how quickly the inventory goes."

The Freedom General Store will surely be missed, and we wish the owner all the best as they move on to their next chapter.